“When you look at Daniel Laruso, you look at me. And vice versa ”

In his late sixties, American actor Ralph Machio resumed his “Karate Kid” role in the series, which will be available on Netflix from January 3 onwards. He says he has been at peace with a character who has come with him all his life.

In 1984, a short film about a weak teenager thanking karate broke into the US box office and pushed an entire generation into martial arts – like the series Ladies game With chess today. Worship and Kitsch Monument, Karata Kit Ralph Machio, a young actor unknown to the public – 22 years… three decades during the first part. He took it in episodes of the series (I Made Your Mom, Robot Chicken), Ads, Music Videos …

Up to Cobra hand, The comedy-drama launched on YouTube two years ago and was purchased by Netflix for its third season, which was uploaded on January 8th. Surprise hit, written by comedians Josh Heald, John Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar), The series renews the opposition between Lorozo and his worst rival, Johnny Lawrence (William Japka), now in his fifties but still immature. The 59-year-old Machio draws attention again, giving him the opportunity to rediscover a character who followed him, who made him look like him – or the other way around.