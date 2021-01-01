Home Technology Message 24 | The Civil Defense clarifies the methods for the safe use of “different types of” heaters “

Message 24 | The Civil Defense clarifies the methods for the safe use of “different types of” heaters “

Jan 01, 2021 0 Comments
Message 24 | The Civil Defense clarifies the methods for the safe use of "different types of" heaters "

The Directorate General of Civil Defense has warned of the dangers posed by heaters, explaining the best ways to operate them safely to ensure the safety of their users.

Internal warming with charcoal and firewood emits carbon monoxide, which leads to short-term inhalation, which can lead to death, and the best way to use this type of heat is to set fire to ventilated sites or to ventilate the space to prevent it from being filled with toxic gases. .

He also warned of the dangers of using a “kerosene heater” during sleep due to kerosene leaks, stressed that the kerosene cover should be checked, and that the heater should be turned off during sleep, with lights on and off outside the home.

He called for caution and caution when using voltage transformers and electrical connections when operating an “electric heater”, stressing the need to connect the heater to a socket from other electrical devices, and to provide a filter to ensure that the candle goes out as soon as it falls to the ground.

The Directorate warns that using a “gas heater” during sleep can lead to suffocation if the room is closed, and that there is a risk of gas leakage and the possibility of a fire as a result.

He pointed out that oil leaking from the “oil heater” could reach the furniture and hang clothes and linens in it, leading to a fire, so the heater should be kept in a safe place to avoid falling to the ground.

Civil Defense" Explains the different types of safe use methods "Heaters"

READ  A rocket booster from the 1960s may have come to hunt us down again - P.G.R.

You May Also Like

Ignore AMD Raison 9 5950X at Intel Core i9-11900K Single-threaded CPU-Z Benchmark / News / Overlockers.U

Ignore AMD Raison 9 5950X at Intel Core i9-11900K Single-threaded CPU-Z Benchmark / News / Overlockers.U

Will WhatsApp be discontinued on Samsung, Apple, LG and Moto's 'Ya' smartphones from January 1?

Will WhatsApp be discontinued on Samsung, Apple, LG and Moto’s ‘Ya’ smartphones from January 1?

reliance-jio

Reliance Jio keeps its word and all calls will be free from January 1! | Telecommunications | Reliance Jio | Technology | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

Abelia: Norway wants to invest more in knowledge and technology

Abelia: Norway wants to invest more in knowledge and technology

Is the equipment ready to connect to public WiFi?

Is the equipment ready to connect to public WiFi?

Workshops on learning technology this Christmas

Workshops on learning technology this Christmas

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *