Australia changes national anthem to recognize indigenous people

Jan 01, 2021 0 Comments
Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared the second line of the Advance Australia Red Anthem, “We are young and free” instead of “we are free together”.

A change “Don’t take anything”, But who “Really Adds” According to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the text is meaningful. The Australian government changed a word in the national anthem on Thursday, December 31, to better recognize the role, culture and history of indigenous peoples within the country. The second sentence of Advance Australia Fair (“Improve beautiful and fair Australia”), “We are young and free” Thus changing “Together we are free”.

“Australia as a modern nation is relatively young, but our country’s history is as old as the stories of the first nations, and we recognize and respect its spirit.”, He wrote in the diary Age On New Year’s Day. This change has already been mentioned in order to better recognize Australia’s aboriginal history thousands of years ago.

The Conservative leader did not announce it until Thursday evening, a few hours before the New Year. According to official statistics, Australia’s colonial past, with its large inequalities, is still on the brink of a country where tribal children are more than twice as likely to die before the age of five.

