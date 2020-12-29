Washington will allow Beijing to intervene with the Dalai Lama

Concerned that Beijing is trying to elect the successor to an 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader to weaken the autonomous tendencies of the Himalayan region under Chinese control, the US Congress approved by a majority of the legislation, which, according to Beijing, “totally interferes with China’s internal affairs.”

The text is included in the massive budget law that measures measures to support the US economy signed by Donald Trump on Sunday evening.

The Tibetan law, which was jointly proposed by Democrats and Republicans, states that the choice, education and worship of the Dalai Lama and other monks are “spiritual matters only within the Tibetan tradition” to be determined by the religious authorities concerned.

Under the new law, the United States will impose sanctions on those responsible for “directly interfering with the identity and throne of the future 15th Dalai Lama of Tibetan Buddhism.”

The text also prevents the opening of new US embassies in China until Washington is authorized to establish one in the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, and promotes cultural security, education and sustainable development in the Himalayan region.

The international campaign for Tibet welcomed the adoption of the law by the Tibetan spiritual authority, which is close to the Dalai Lama, according to the NGO, “the international community will not accept China’s subsequent intervention.” .

The sexy fourteenth Dalai Lama, who has slowed down once in a while on his journey, was admitted to hospital with a lung infection in April.

Knowing that China might try to appoint an inferior heir to her, she sparked the idea of ​​violating tradition by referring to her as his successor, perhaps as a woman, or as an opportunity to put an end to this company. When he died.

In May 1995, the Dalai Lama announced the then 6-year-old Ketun Choki Naima, the reincarnation of Panchen Lama – second in the Tibetan Buddhist order. He was immediately arrested by Chinese authorities and has not been seen since.