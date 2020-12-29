FOCKLORE – A Wind LE BAL BLOMET from the East and Latin America, January 27, 2021 – January 27, 2021, Paris.

Exact date and time: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

8pm to 10pm.

Payment

Fasten your seat belts and travel to Latin America and Eastern Europe!

Folk tales from the East and the tangos of Astor Piazolla celebrating the centenary in 2021 will create a breeze and surprises. Musical hurricane of the Aryans by Kachchaturian, Bardek, Shostakovich and the essential Piazolla.

Here is a project to unite the Soviet and Latin traditions between East and West, Latin America and Eastern Europe. Shostakovich’s Journey through Russia and Piazolla’s Argentina to Armenia and Hungary: These are powerful musical stories that all three tell and read, and the little sweets of Glasmer music that must not add to its originality … An evening immersed in the Slavic spirit.

Fasten your seat belts and travel to Latin America and Eastern Europe!

Concerts -> Jazz

LE BAL BLOMET 33 Rue Blomet Paris 75015

12: Volunteers (180 m)

6: Chevrolet – Legorp (392m)



Contact: LE BAL BLOMET 0756819977 [email protected] http://www.balblomet.fr https://www.facebook.com/balblomet/

Concerts -> Jazz Music

Full Date:

2021-01-27T20: 00: 00 + 01: 00_2021-01-27T22: 00: 00 + 01: 00