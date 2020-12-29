Home Top News Buying Fitbit: Google imposes fines in Australia

Buying Fitbit: Google imposes fines in Australia

Dec 29, 2020 0 Comments
Buying Fitbit: Google imposes fines in Australia

Buying Google Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion is easy. It was announced A year ago It has not yet been verified. There was a major setback for the European Commission, which was concerned about user data. But she recently The green light was given. Now it is blocking the Australian side.

Competition Commission of Australia (ACCC) To explain Deny Google’s commitment to purchase Fitbit. The company says it controls the use of the health data of 27 million Fitbit customers. But ACCC shares its intention to continue studying the purchase before reaching a decision.

The results will be released by March 25, 2021. Google will be fined $ 400 million if it does not meet the deadline and begin the acquisition before the end.

Australia joins US as Google has not yet verified the purchase of Fitbit. The country expresses concerns about Google’s ability and its incentive to hurt competition. For its part, Google said it was disappointed with the delay. But the team will continue to engage with the ACCC to answer questions about the purchase.

READ  Two weeks later, Turkey condemns beheading of French author despite Erdogan's call for boycott - World

You May Also Like

Moscow responds to London reports on Russia's "conduct"

Moscow responds to London reports on Russia’s “conduct”

In Australia, bees were first observed going at night

In Australia, bees were first observed going at night

Washington sanctionnera Pékin en cas d'ingérence dans la succession du Dalaï Lama

Washington will allow Beijing to intervene with the Dalai Lama

PMU - Arrive in Vincent on Saturday, December 26: Be a Des Thrones earlier than Brilliant Matrix

PMU – Arrive in Vincent on Saturday, December 26: Be a Des Thrones earlier than Brilliant Matrix

Leaving London's funny calculation Erasmus

Leaving London’s funny calculation Erasmus

Podcast - "This is America"

Podcast – “This is America”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *