Buying Fitbit: Google imposes fines in Australia

Buying Google Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion is easy. It was announced A year ago It has not yet been verified. There was a major setback for the European Commission, which was concerned about user data. But she recently The green light was given. Now it is blocking the Australian side.

Competition Commission of Australia (ACCC) To explain Deny Google’s commitment to purchase Fitbit. The company says it controls the use of the health data of 27 million Fitbit customers. But ACCC shares its intention to continue studying the purchase before reaching a decision.

The results will be released by March 25, 2021. Google will be fined $ 400 million if it does not meet the deadline and begin the acquisition before the end.

Australia joins US as Google has not yet verified the purchase of Fitbit. The country expresses concerns about Google’s ability and its incentive to hurt competition. For its part, Google said it was disappointed with the delay. But the team will continue to engage with the ACCC to answer questions about the purchase.