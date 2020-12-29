Biden stands against Trump. The jaws are also critical of vaccines

Mark McLaughlin via Getty Images
Delays and change in vaccine delivery “barriers” to the Pentagon for the group. President-elect Joe Biden pulls his nails out of Donald Trump against two particularly important issues for Americans: the organization of the anti-Govt vaccination campaign and the defense of national security.
On the first front, Biden warned the Trump administration of delays in the distribution of vaccines, announcing his plan to vaccinate as many people as possible. It is estimated that 20 million Americans will be vaccinated by the end of this year. In his speech, Biden later underlined that the situation of epidemics and deaths in the United States is expected to worsen “tragically” in the coming weeks.
Anthony Fossie also underscores the gravity of the situation. “In many cases, we face the peak of outrageous cases,” he said. Said the virologist In an interview with CNN about the evolution of the epidemic in the United States. Fassi also confirmed that the United States lags behind in the schedule for distributing vaccines.
A few days after the vote in Georgia, the Democrats attacked their predecessor on a subtle issue of national security. In a video posted on his social media channels, Biden said his group “did not receive all the information we needed from the administration to come out in key areas of national security,” calling the Democrats “irresponsible.” .
Right now, my team is not getting all the information we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas.
This is nothing short of irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/T67NbgSFLl
– Joe Biden (o Jobidon) December 29, 2020
The presidential nominee said his team “faced obstacles” from the political leadership of the Department of Defense and from the U.S. Budget and Management Bureau, which could undermine national security during the transition. Not only that: Biden warned that hostile foreign powers could benefit if his group was cut off from sharing sensitive information by the outgoing president’s administration. Just before Christmas, the Pentagon abruptly cut off meetings with interim officials.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chris Miller has denied that obstacles have stood in the way of the team elected president, arguing that the information shared so far is greater than previous governments. “The Department of Defense conducted 164 interviews with more than 400 officers and provided more than 5,000 pages of documents, far more than what was initially requested by Biden’s replacement committee,” Miller said. November 9, after the sudden expulsion of Mark Esper. As for the disruption of meetings with Biden’s staff, Miller said it was a suspension for the holidays, which was decided by mutual agreement with Biden’s advisers, but denied this version.