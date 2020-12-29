Delays and change in vaccine delivery “barriers” to the Pentagon for the group. President-elect Joe Biden pulls his nails out of Donald Trump against two particularly important issues for Americans: the organization of the anti-Govt vaccination campaign and the defense of national security.

On the first front, Biden warned the Trump administration of delays in the distribution of vaccines, announcing his plan to vaccinate as many people as possible. It is estimated that 20 million Americans will be vaccinated by the end of this year. In his speech, Biden later underlined that the situation of epidemics and deaths in the United States is expected to worsen “tragically” in the coming weeks.

Anthony Fossie also underscores the gravity of the situation. “In many cases, we face the peak of outrageous cases,” he said. Said the virologist In an interview with CNN about the evolution of the epidemic in the United States. Fassi also confirmed that the United States lags behind in the schedule for distributing vaccines.

A few days after the vote in Georgia, the Democrats attacked their predecessor on a subtle issue of national security. In a video posted on his social media channels, Biden said his group “did not receive all the information we needed from the administration to come out in key areas of national security,” calling the Democrats “irresponsible.” .