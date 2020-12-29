Home Top News Australian Tourism Board introduces new webinar series

Dec 29, 2020 0 Comments
Une nouvelle série de 8 webinaires thématiques "Rencontres en terre australienne" - DR

The 1st series of training sessions and virtual meetings organized last May, with over 1000 entries over 7 days, the Australian Tourism Office is offering new webinars until December 17th.

New series of 8 themed webinars “Australian soils” Led by Adil Hamami (BtoB Training and Aussie Special Project Manager at Tourism Australia).

On the show: Discussions with tourism offices in various Australian states and territories, testimonials from special travel agents, sharing of local favorites, etc.

Professionals will be invited first to register for each thematic training class.

A clue to help participants find this word will be available on the homepage of the Aussie Specialist Program on December 17, 2020 (after the last webinar).

After sending this magic word to the address before January 7: [email protected], A draw will be held from January 11, 2021 To reveal the bow of the 2 winners An iPod Air WiFi 64GB or Bose Bluetooth SoundLink Mini II Speaker.

