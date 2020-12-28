Ways to fix the problem caused by the Windows 10 update

Users have been in trouble since the recent update of Windows 10 released by Microsoft. The update affected the file system of the system. The system restarts. When the matter came to the attention of Microsoft, they taught us how to get rid of this problem.

If you have a problem with your computer following the latest Windows 10 KB4592438 update, here are some suggestions on how to use Microsoft If there is a problem with the PC or laptop during boot, there may be a problem with the recovery console.

In case, first you need to go to the advanced option of the system. Then select the command line. Now type chkdsk / f in this command line window. As a result, the scan will start on the storage of Windows 10 PC. When the scan is complete, exit the command line. Then Windows 10 will restart. If not restarted, it will show multiple options. In this case, you need to select Exit and proceed to the Windows 10 option. Only then can the problem be solved.

There is also a temporary solution. If you are lucky and you have not encountered any such issue in your Windows 10, you can pause the OS update for a while. In this case, you need to click on the Windows 10 icon at the bottom of the computer screen to open the Start menu. After that you have to select the settings menu. A new window will open. You need to go down here for Windows Update option or search. After that the update page will open. Here is a list of pending updates. You can also view the download or installation status. At the bottom of this page are suspension updates for 7 days. By selecting this option, you can pause the automatic download or installation for a few days. This period can be extended again later.

If you do not want to upgrade to Windows 10 now, scroll down to the Windows Update page. Here is one more solution. You should come to the Windows Update page and select the Advanced option. After selecting the Advanced option, several options will appear on your computer screen. Here you can choose any date for Windows update or automatic installation for the next 35 days. That means you can get up to 35 days to stop downloading or installing the update.

(Dhaka Times / 26 December / AZ)