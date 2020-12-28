Home Top News Podcast – “This is America”

Podcast – “This is America”

Dec 28, 2020 0 Comments
Podcast - "This is America"

Is the Trump era coming to an end or is it just beginning? Joe Biden, who was declared the winner of the presidential election on Saturday, November 7, should be formally invested as President of the United States on January 20. Donald Trump’s campaign team is trying to challenge the tentative election results, but some lawyers believe his demands will succeed.

Find episodes of This Podcast titled “This Is America”

The performance of the two candidates has already been widely disconnected, but what does it say about the state of the country today, especially with the highest score of Donald Trump (over 70 million votes)? For the last chapter of This is America, Reporter The cross Alexis Fusion writer in New York asked a question to Claire Mesut. Author of many successful novels (Children of the Emperor, the woman above, Burning woman …)In this election, she offers her vision as a woman, an American and a “global citizen.”

AL analysis. In the United States, “Trumpism” will survive with or without Trump

AC Facts. US presidential election: Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden

AR Great design. Broadway, 50km and many faces of the American dream

R CHRONICLE. The rupture of the empire

Podcast -

Claire Mesut / Lucian Wood

Other people called this “this is America”

Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences; Joel Benson, campaign strategist Barack Obama And d ‘Hillary Clinton ; Raphael Leogier, sociologist and philosopher; Benjamin Hadot, member of the Atlantic Council think tank; Celia Belin, researcher at the Brookings Institution; Claude Kronitsky, the founding journalist of the media site The real Africa ; Roger Cohen, columnist New York Times ; Charlotte Thomas-Hebert, PhD student at Sorbonne; Bernard Harkard, professor of law at Columbia University.

READ  Marcia Fudge: Biden is expected to nominate the Ohio Representative for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Week Weekly Podcast

Every Friday, until the day after the presidential election, ask Alexis Buyson and his guests This is America. A podcast The cross In partnership with Project Alliance-Colombia And its associates (Science-Po, Polytechnic, La Sorbonne) and with French breakfast, The first web magazine of the French in the United States.

Podcast -

To listen to this podcast, subscribe to the following sites for free : Apple PodcastsTeaserSpotifyWeb lightCostboxPodcast addictAudio nowGoogle Podcasts

Editorial Manager: Christophe de Calsen. Interview, audio recording and editing: Alexis Poison. Production Supervision: Celestine Albert-Stewart. Music Composition and Sound Design: Emmanuel Via. Composition: Stephen Lettur. Voice: Lawrence Sabason. Graphic Identity: Oliver Palace. Editor-in-Chief: Jerome Sapus.

You May Also Like

Horse Racing: Ferry Wood and Gu de Haripra on their way to America

Horse Racing: Ferry Wood and Gu de Haripra on their way to America

London and Emirates Stadium empty for Arsenal-Chelsea derby on Boxing Day

London and Emirates Stadium empty for Arsenal-Chelsea derby on Boxing Day

Duop Deluxe revives American voice of the sixties with voice - Kimber

Duop Deluxe revives American voice of the sixties with voice – Kimber

Australia's 'most hated' cat Chester has found a family for Christmas

Australia’s ‘most hated’ cat Chester has found a family for Christmas

Pollution contributed to the death of a little girl in London in 2013, according to British justice

Pollution contributed to the death of a little girl in London in 2013, according to British justice

United States: What do they say about the relocation of Point Aquino and Aquilas in Mexico? Video | NCZD | Football-International

United States: What do they say about the relocation of Point Aquino and Aquilas in Mexico? Video | NCZD | Football-International

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *