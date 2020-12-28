Home Science People and the earth

People and the earth

Dec 28, 2020 0 Comments
People and the earth

People and the earth

RTV SLO1


Franco Majeric, a well-known crop farmer based on the principle of conservation agriculture, took us on a tour of the field almost one apocalyptic morning. At the other end of Slovenia, in Abbots above Šoštanj, we introduced straw milk production. Most of these are sold to Melcarna celia, where it is processed into straw cheese. We spoke with members of the quality associations Travograd and Messika Tolina. Before the end of the show, we invite you to look at two handicrafts, weaving and pottery, which were once common in Slovenian countryside.

People and the earth

Franco Majeric, a well-known crop farmer based on the principle of conservation agriculture, took us on a tour of the field almost one apocalyptic morning. At the other end of Slovenia, in Abbots above Šoštanj, we introduced straw milk production. Most of these are sold to Melcarna celia, where it is processed into straw cheese. We spoke with members of the quality associations Travograd and Messika Tolina. Before the end of the show, we invite you to look at two handicrafts, weaving and pottery, which were once common in Slovenian countryside.

READ  Best Microscope Images of the Year: Bat Skeletons, Snail Tongues and more

You May Also Like

Why the Moon in the Gulf was a halo on Saturday night

Why the Moon in the Gulf was a halo on Saturday night

“We followed a very strict logical line” - de Daily Standard

“We followed a very strict logical line” – de Daily Standard

In the night sky Andromeda's galaxy is larger than the moon. Why don't we see it?

In the night sky Andromeda’s galaxy is larger than the moon. Why don’t we see it?

German company develops 'human jet' reaching speeds of 300 km per hour - News

German company develops ‘human jet’ reaching speeds of 300 km per hour – News

Saudi Arabia: Digital "Elm" buys investment stake in Smart Solutions

Saudi Arabia: Digital “Elm” buys investment stake in Smart Solutions

Astronauts Christmas message of hope to Earth from Beam International Space Station

Astronauts Christmas message of hope to Earth from Beam International Space Station

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *