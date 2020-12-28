People and the earth RTV SLO1



Franco Majeric, a well-known crop farmer based on the principle of conservation agriculture, took us on a tour of the field almost one apocalyptic morning. At the other end of Slovenia, in Abbots above Šoštanj, we introduced straw milk production. Most of these are sold to Melcarna celia, where it is processed into straw cheese. We spoke with members of the quality associations Travograd and Messika Tolina. Before the end of the show, we invite you to look at two handicrafts, weaving and pottery, which were once common in Slovenian countryside.

