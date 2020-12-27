United States: What do they say about the relocation of Point Aquino and Aquilas in Mexico? Video | NCZD | Football-International

Point Aquino Has great potential to join staff United States, One of the most important clubs in Mexico, after the 2021 La Liga MX Glasura competition. However, negotiations between the national midfielder’s rights owner, Quilas, and Lyon are still ongoing for serious economic reasons.

This Saturday, the Mexican edition of the international channel ESPN provided details of the conversation between the leaders of Copa and the “Fierra” group. The two sides hope to reach a consensus and, finally, confirm the transfer of the footballer from the Peruvian team.

“The American leaders and the leaders of the Lyon Club have not reached an agreement on Aquino’s pass in Puntarenas.

“There is already an agreement between the footballer and the United States, but the board of directors of ‘Fierra’ hopes to get the financial amount from the 25-year-old again. .

The Peruvian, who left Sporting Crystal, is set to make his fourth season with Liga MX. In 2017, he defended the colors of the Lopos BUAP. Then, from 2018-19, the national player joined the “Esmeraldas” teams. This season, defensive midfielder Aberdura was crowned champion of the tournament, with 20 appearances on the field for a total of 1,383 minutes.

This may be of interest to you