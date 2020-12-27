Home Top News United States: What do they say about the relocation of Point Aquino and Aquilas in Mexico? Video | NCZD | Football-International

United States: What do they say about the relocation of Point Aquino and Aquilas in Mexico? Video | NCZD | Football-International

Dec 27, 2020 0 Comments
United States: What do they say about the relocation of Point Aquino and Aquilas in Mexico? Video | NCZD | Football-International

Point Aquino Has great potential to join staff United States, One of the most important clubs in Mexico, after the 2021 La Liga MX Glasura competition. However, negotiations between the national midfielder’s rights owner, Quilas, and Lyon are still ongoing for serious economic reasons.

This Saturday, the Mexican edition of the international channel ESPN provided details of the conversation between the leaders of Copa and the “Fierra” group. The two sides hope to reach a consensus and, finally, confirm the transfer of the footballer from the Peruvian team.

“The American leaders and the leaders of the Lyon Club have not reached an agreement on Aquino’s pass in Puntarenas.

“There is already an agreement between the footballer and the United States, but the board of directors of ‘Fierra’ hopes to get the financial amount from the 25-year-old again. .

The Peruvian, who left Sporting Crystal, is set to make his fourth season with Liga MX. In 2017, he defended the colors of the Lopos BUAP. Then, from 2018-19, the national player joined the “Esmeraldas” teams. This season, defensive midfielder Aberdura was crowned champion of the tournament, with 20 appearances on the field for a total of 1,383 minutes.

This may be of interest to you

READ  Euro zone organization recovery stuttered in August

You May Also Like

Un mannequin portant une robe de la collection printemps-été 2021 d

Alexander McQueen returns to London

moissonneuse recoltant du ble dans un champ

2020 is the third largest harvest in history for Australia

Pope shut down financial corruption in London

Pope shut down financial corruption in London

La famille de Cemara sur Netflix USA

Is ‘Semara’s Family’ (‘Kelvarka Semara’) available to watch on Netflix in the US?

Un Boeing 737 MAX d'Air Canada dérouté après un problème de réacteur

Air Canada stumbled upon a Boeing 737 MAX engine problem

GU D’HERIPRE can beat his first team I.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *