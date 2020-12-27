The new 24-member government took office in Yemen on December 26. They were inaugurated by President Abdul Rabu Mansour Qadi. The executive branch included both Gaddy supporters and separatists from the Southern Interim Council.

The ceremony took place at Qadi’s residence in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

“You come from different camps and geographical areas, but let your main concern be the country and its citizens,” the Yemeni president said.

The new government took office just months after the power-sharing deal in Yemen for campaigning in Riyadh. The agreement aims to provide equal representation for citizens of the southern and northern regions of Yemen.

The conflict in Yemen has been ongoing since late 2014, after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition was formed in 2015 to overthrow the government of President Abdul-Rabu Mansour Hadi. As a result of hostility Died Tens of thousands of people.

According to the United Nations, 22 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance due to the conflict. The system believes it Humanitarian crisis The world is now sharp in Yemen.