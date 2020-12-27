Alexander McQueen returns to London

To present her Spring-Summer 2021 collection of collections, Sarah Burton released a poetry clip on the banks of the Thames.

Like many brands (such as Celine, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney), Alexander McQueen completed his turn at the last Paris Fashion Week.

The British brand is on its site this morning, with a short film directed by Jonathan Glaser, Sarah Burton’s spring-summer collection – Video Grabber Behind the Clips Karmacoma D. Massive attack, Karma Police Radiohead and Virtual crazy Presented by Jamiroquai. For the first time, the male and female are presented together.

Alexander McQueen’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection is available for pre-order on the brand’s website. Alexander McQueen

This clip is an opportunity to shine the attention of the City of London on the label (now owned by Kering) founded by Lee McQueen in 1992, which fed Central St. Martin’s students Punk, Memento Mori, Mary Stuart and Queen Victoria. Sarah Burton, her close collaborator on the brand’s art direction since Lee’s sudden death in 2010, reconsiders each season with grace and eroticism.

« Back to London, back home, Britain explains. Form, shade and volume, the beauty of clean clothes, the absence of artifacts. A world full of emotion and humanity. »

Le Zuck Curve de Alexander McQueen Alexander McQueen

Young women lift their woolen and polyfoil twill petticoats and walk barefoot in the dark waters of the Thames. Under a bridge, a group of girls and boys in tuxedos and evening dresses, completing a picnic, are stretched out on pebbles. They look the other way, exchanging glances, but not a word. On stage, small strikes on biker jackets and tight pants chase someone. Who? Does this couple kiss on the shore at the moat line? Did this woman with the shaved head look like a bird, her powdered pink dress soaked in dirt? Five minute pure poem.

Law Collection Fall 2021 Male Alexander McQueen Alexander McQueen

For the first time, the collection is available for pre-order on the McQueen website. It is expected to be fitted at the Parisian Boutique at 372 Rue Saint-Honor (Paris 1er) on January 26, 27 and 28.