2020 is the third largest harvest in history for Australia

12 meridians more than last year: Australia expects record wheat harvest in 2020, the third highest in history!

U.S.Born Wheat production 28.9 MT, which is 12 MT more than last year and 2.2 MT more than the previous year. Australian Bureau of Agriculture : The 2020 harvest in Australia Promising to be swollen would be the third largest in the country’s history.

The Australian canola crop Also promises to be good: up to 200km compared to last estimates, it will be 3.4 metric tons, which in 2019 will be 2.3 metric tons.

