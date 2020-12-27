Home Top News 2020 is the third largest harvest in history for Australia

2020 is the third largest harvest in history for Australia

Dec 27, 2020 0 Comments
moissonneuse recoltant du ble dans un champ

12 meridians more than last year: Australia expects record wheat harvest in 2020, the third highest in history!

By 2020, the Australian wheat harvest will be 28.9 metric tons (© Pixabay) U.S.Born Wheat production 28.9 MT, which is 12 MT more than last year and 2.2 MT more than the previous year. Australian Bureau of Agriculture : The 2020 harvest in Australia Promising to be swollen would be the third largest in the country’s history.

The Australian canola crop Also promises to be good: up to 200km compared to last estimates, it will be 3.4 metric tons, which in 2019 will be 2.3 metric tons.

