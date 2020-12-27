2020 is the third largest harvest in history for Australia

12 meridians more than last year: Australia expects record wheat harvest in 2020, the third highest in history!
By 2020, the Australian wheat harvest will be 28.9 metric tons (© Pixabay) U.S.Born Wheat production 28.9 MT, which is 12 MT more than last year and 2.2 MT more than the previous year. Australian Bureau of Agriculture : The 2020 harvest in Australia Promising to be swollen would be the third largest in the country’s history.
The Australian canola crop Also promises to be good: up to 200km compared to last estimates, it will be 3.4 metric tons, which in 2019 will be 2.3 metric tons.
New rating: + 50% # House 2020 release #Australia Vs 2019. Big jump, approaching the second highest record of 2011/12. But we know there is a lot of mutual variance out there! As in # Mediterranean. # Climate change # Cereals @IGCgrains ErTerrenetFR ELeHuffPost https://t.co/8sqq7LIXEq
