Saudi Arabia: Digital “Elm” buys investment stake in Smart Solutions

Improving its growth strategies by entering into trusted companies

Elm Digital Solutions Saudi Arabia has announced the acquisition of an investment stake in Smart Home Solutions, which directs its services to various government and private companies in the fields of resource management organizations, and provides integration services for enterprise applications and data services for small and medium enterprises.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Jati, CEO of Elm, explained that its growth strategy comes not only from improving services to different levels of the business sector, large, medium or small, but also by investing in trusted companies.

Al-Judei emphasized the importance of innovators at Elm because the company is interested in innovative entrepreneurial projects and bold investments in companies, and supports entrepreneurs in developing their companies by strengthening the financial investment and strategic aspects of the entrepreneur company and the type and nature of entrepreneurs.

“This is done through participation in capital and technical expertise and support for the work,” he said. Through these investments, Alam contributes to creating a promising investment environment that supports entrepreneurs in a variety of technology sectors and entrepreneurship opportunities in entrepreneurial companies.

According to reports released today, Elm has invested in several leading local and regional companies over the past few years, such as Univonek, Sara, Z, Bezat, Fudex and HealthMe. An exchange to achieve integration and interdependence in the logistics sector.

For his part, Abdul Majeed Al-Mousza, CEO of Smart Home Solutions, said his company specializes in providing consulting and business integration services to the public and private sector, data science and business intelligence dashboards.

The potential for “new economic potential for sustainable economics” is to accelerate the process of economic growth in Saudi Arabia through the process of digitization, to present a clear roadmap and plan for adopting the necessary investment and cooperation as an approach to diversify the economy, and to create future economic opportunities for “sustainable economic development.” Long term.