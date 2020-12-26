Does the post-2020 period refer to the “mutual moment” for banks?

2020 ends economically very differently. It has recorded a strong recession since the end of World War II, with activity in France falling by 9% according to the INSEE. Still, corporate bankruptcies have not increased. On the contrary. They have decreased by 34% with the year. Explanation, we are well aware: Massive government assistance. With some unemployment, it supports the salaries of stores under administrative closure; It postpones the payment of social and financial bills; It guarantees business loans, popular PGEs; It provides assistance in hard and soft currency through the Solidarity Fund …

Banks made a lot of arrangements in the first half of the year to protect themselves from potential crime, but by the end they were not really needed yet. They end 2020 on a positive note. It is enough for them to want the head office of the European Central Bank (ECP), thus authorizing them to pay back dividends to their shareholders.

