The best of Don Talbot’s career came after this award, however, when he was the first director of the famous Australian Ince AIS in 1980, when he captured the Australian team and was deported to Canada and the United States in the 1990s. The work carried out during this decree revealed exceptional performances during the 2000 Sydney Olympics (18 medals including 5 gold) and the 2001 Fukuoka World (19 medals including 13 gold). Ian Thorpe, Grand Hackett and Petria Thomas.