Dec 25, 2020 0 Comments
"Alexa, begin the Christmas speech of Queen Elizabeth II"

Every year, as tradition dictates, Queen Elizabeth II of England presents her Christmas greetings to her Commonwealth subjects. This year, his speech will be heard by voice assistant Alexa. The royal speech will be broadcast to as many people as possible internationally to the owners of the Amazon Echo affiliate speakers.

The British crown is increasingly attached. These are the magic words that need to be pronounced (in English) to hear “Alexa, start the Christmas message of Queen Elizabeth II,” this Friday, December 25 at 4 pm (French time), the royal speech, at the end of the year marked by the global health crisis in the United Kingdom than ever before Isolated.

According to Amazon, This offer is not limited to the UK. Anyone with an Amazon Echo device can follow the text if tuned in with English. “After a difficult year, millions of people across the Commonwealth are eagerly awaiting the news of His Majesty the Queen on Christmas Day,” Eric King, Director of Alexa Europe, said in a blog post.

British crown on digital page

This is the first world for the American company, which in 2012 offered to access the first Christmas text about Kindle e-readers. This is not the first trip to the British crown digital. The Guardian In 2014, the Queen recalled sending her first tweet from an iPod at the London Museum of Science at a gallery opening ceremony.

Elizabeth II’s first Christmas television show aired on the small screen in 1957, four years after its coronation. 2020 marks the digital and audio extension of this holiday tradition.

For those who do not have an Amazon device, it is still possible to connect with BBC Radio 4 from Google Home to follow the Queen of England’s radio speech.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

