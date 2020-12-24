Everything is on the right track. What is strong rumors for a few days is that it can only be confirmed in the next few hours. Point Aquino Will become a new player United States For the next Liga MX match, this Thursday he will pass the medical exam with “Á Qilas” and then sign his new contract.

According to ESPN, the 25-year-old midfielder arrived in Mexico City on Wednesday night to finalize some of the margins of his contract with the blue and cream team, and will be officially charged today subject to rigorous medical tests reinforcement for guard1anes 2021.

This is too much. According to the aforementioned media, “La Roca” is already trying to live in the Mexican capital.

Details of the process

Aquino was asked to leave Lyon after winning the Kart 1Ans 2020 Championship, and the club opened the door for him on the condition that he go on sale.

The contract between the clubs includes the possibility of the United States sending a footballer and money in exchange for the midfielder’s final purchase.

Aquino came to Mexican football in Puntarenas in the 2017/18 season after playing for six years at Sports Crystal. The Peruvian wore the Lopos BUAP jersey for a season before jumping to Lyon.

