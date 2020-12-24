Home Top News Point Aquino in the United States: Midfielder to be announced as new player for ‘Aquilas’ on December 24 | Leon | Liga MX | Peruvian selection | Football-International

Point Aquino in the United States: Midfielder to be announced as new player for ‘Aquilas’ on December 24 | Leon | Liga MX | Peruvian selection | Football-International

Dec 24, 2020 0 Comments
Point Aquino in the United States: Midfielder to be announced as new player for 'Aquilas' on December 24 | Leon | Liga MX | Peruvian selection | Football-International

Everything is on the right track. What is strong rumors for a few days is that it can only be confirmed in the next few hours. Point Aquino Will become a new player United States For the next Liga MX match, this Thursday he will pass the medical exam with “Á Qilas” and then sign his new contract.

According to ESPN, the 25-year-old midfielder arrived in Mexico City on Wednesday night to finalize some of the margins of his contract with the blue and cream team, and will be officially charged today subject to rigorous medical tests reinforcement for guard1anes 2021.

This is too much. According to the aforementioned media, “La Roca” is already trying to live in the Mexican capital.

Details of the process

Aquino was asked to leave Lyon after winning the Kart 1Ans 2020 Championship, and the club opened the door for him on the condition that he go on sale.

The contract between the clubs includes the possibility of the United States sending a footballer and money in exchange for the midfielder’s final purchase.

Aquino came to Mexican football in Puntarenas in the 2017/18 season after playing for six years at Sports Crystal. The Peruvian wore the Lopos BUAP jersey for a season before jumping to Lyon.

Receives Our newsletter: We will send you the best game content as Deborah always does.

This may be of interest to you

Recommended video

READ  LeBron James shares the post-championship fest with mom

You May Also Like

London folds, hopes of a Brexit deal cool

London is on the rise, with the Brexit deal expected

"Réfléchissez bien" : Trump met en garde l'Iran après des tirs de roquette en Irak

‘Think carefully’: Trump warns Iran after launching rocket in Iraq

Londres (AFP). Premiers retours de passagers en Eurostar depuis Londres, pressés d'arriver pour Noël

London (AFP). The first Eurostar travelers are eager to return from London and come to Christmas

Donald Trump met son veto au budget de la défense

Donald Trump veto security budget

15 days in a hotel room: A foreigner in Australia, the family celebrates Christmas in isolation

15 days in a hotel room: A foreigner in Australia, the family celebrates Christmas in isolation

Homepage path

PCR or Antigen Tests: Where to Test in London?

Cory

About the Author: Cory

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *