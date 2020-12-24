Home Science Ancient people slept – scientists say

Ancient people slept – scientists say

Dec 24, 2020 0 Comments
Ancient people slept - scientists say

Ancient people went to sleep (Image courtesy: RPK-Ukraine)

Scientists believe that our ancestors did not sleep for the entire winter. But a recent study shows that early humans had this ability at some point in human development. The results, although preliminary, suggest that dormancy in humans was similar to that found in brown bears.

Researchers believe that some of our ancestors, who survived the Spanish cave of Sima de los Hugos, may have died while asleep. This deep mine in the mayor of the Sierra de Atapurca cave contains an incredible number of fossils, and archaeologists have unearthed thousands of bone remains of hominins about 430,000 years old. about this Writes scientific warning.

The sleep hypothesis is consistent with genetic data and the researchers emphasize that hominins of the genus Sima de los Hugos lived during the Ice Age. The ancestors of modern humans tried to sleep during the colder months, so their bones were deprived of adequate fat stores, vitamin D deficiency, and – in adolescence – many months of sleep without the strange seasonal growth spurts.

“While many questions about their biographies and metabolism are still open, there is no doubt about the enormous effects of sleep, where sleep has implications in the study of physiology and biography,” they write.

Recall what previous scientists showed What were the animals like 250 million years ago.

We wrote that too Archaeologists have unearthed unusual ornaments in a thousand-year-old tomb.

READ  Rocket Lab tries to retrieve booster of its electron rocket for the first time on its next launch pad - TechCrunch

You May Also Like

COVID-19 :: Society :: Epidemiologists have revealed the role of humans in the emergence of a new strain of RBC.

COVID-19 :: Society :: Epidemiologists have revealed the role of humans in the emergence of a new strain of RBC.

This mutation first appeared in Turkey! Scientists still do not understand the cause of the phenomenon, which is thousands of years old

This mutation first appeared in Turkey! Scientists still do not understand the cause of the phenomenon, which is thousands of years old

'Add 30 seconds' microwave button allows you to avoid cool digital accuracy

‘Add 30 seconds’ microwave button allows you to avoid cool digital accuracy

Astronomers announce the discovery of the most distant galaxy in the visible universe

Astronomers announce the discovery of the most distant galaxy in the visible universe

Logo NPO Radio 1

Science 2020: This is now officially the longest lightning impact

Rare: In the winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn are next to each other

Rare: In the winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn are next to each other

Cary

About the Author: Cary

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *