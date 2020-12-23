Young workers and the unemployed in the service sector face severe opportunities.

New York City has been hit harder by the economic crisis triggered by the epidemic than any other major American city.

But no age group is worse than young workers. By September, 19% of adults under the age of 25 in the city had lost their jobs, compared to 14% of all workers, according to James Barrott, director of economic and financial policy at the New School of New York’s Center for Urban Affairs. .

Young people are particularly vulnerable as they are over-represented in service industries that have been wiped out by social remote controls.

Workers under the age of 25 made up only 10% of the city’s total workforce, or 4.8 million before the epidemic, but they held 15% of jobs in the most severely affected service industries. Restaurants, Retail Stores and Arts, Hobby and Hobby Businesses , Mr. Barrow said.