Is ‘Timmy Time’ available on Netflix in the US?

Dec 23, 2020 0 Comments
British, Children’s Television, Education and Guidance, TV Cartoons

good news! “Timmy Time” is available in Netflix USA!

Added date: December 22, 2020

Description:

This delightful animated series focuses on the playful lamb Timmy as he enters kindergarten, where he learns about sharing, responsibility and honesty.

Certificate: TV-Y is designed for all children

A: 2009

Duration: 1 season

Audio: German, Spanish, French, Mandarin, no conversation

Subtitles: English

Cast and crew

Jetter: Kate Harper, Justin Fletcher, Louis Jones

Production and season details:

Status: The concluded “Timmy Time” first aired on Sibis (UK) and NRK Super (Norway) and premiered on April 6, 2009. “Timmy Time” ended after 3 seasons and a total of 78 episodes. The last episode aired on April 30, 2012.

Netflix is ​​available in the US!

Where can I find “Timmy Time” on Netflix?

