Is ‘Timmy Time’ available on Netflix in the US?

December 22, 2020

This delightful animated series focuses on the playful lamb Timmy as he enters kindergarten, where he learns about sharing, responsibility and honesty.

Certificate: TV-Y is designed for all children

A: 2009

Duration: 1 season

Audio: German, Spanish, French, Mandarin, no conversation

Subtitles: English

Cast and crew

Jetter: Kate Harper, Justin Fletcher, Louis Jones

Production and season details:

Status: The concluded “Timmy Time” first aired on Sibis (UK) and NRK Super (Norway) and premiered on April 6, 2009. “Timmy Time” ended after 3 seasons and a total of 78 episodes. The last episode aired on April 30, 2012.

