Baker celebrates 10 years of machine production in North America

Dec 23, 2020 0 Comments
Bakkar celebrates 10 years of machine production in North America.

The company began planning machinery production at its Columbus, Mississippi plant in 2006, with the support of a team including Kenworth, Peterbuild and DAF to prepare the ground for the plant. Columbus was chosen for its proximity to transportation networks and its availability of talent.

(Photo: Packar)

A magnificent ceremony was held in 2007 to mark the beginning of the construction of this plant. To date, the plant has produced 250,000 MX-11 and MX-13 engines at a cost of US $ 400 million.

“The level of commitment that Packar engine plant employees have to their work and in their community is truly similar to that of the Peterbuild family and our customers. Managing Director and Vice President of Packer.

“The Bakkar engine plant and its wonderful, dedicated staff who have supported Kenworth Navy and truck users with the Bakkar MX engines for the past ten years,” said Kevin Bane, General Manager, Kenworth. And vice president of Packer. The plant has been instrumental in the development of Kenworth by supplying fuel efficient engines to our customers throughout the United States and Canada. ”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

