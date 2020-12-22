The U.S. Attorney General has accused Russia of carrying out a large-scale cyber attack on the US government

Russia is behind cyber-attacks on US government companies that use the services of IT company Solar Winds. U.S. Attorney General William Barr said this during a press conference, the newspaper writes. Axios.

“Based on the information I have, I agree with the Secretary of State’s assessment [Майка] Pompeo. Obviously, these are Russians, ”the attorney general said.

He declined to release other details.

On December 13, hackers working for Russia, Stole information from the U.S. Treasury And the Department of Telecommunications and Information of the Ministry of Commerce of the country.

Government, consulting, technology, telecommunications and oil and gas companies in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East were among the victims. Companies were hacked by a network management system update server developed by Solar Winds.

The Washington Post announced the contact Hackers from the APT29 group known as the Convenient Bear, To a cyber attack on US government sites, including the country’s Treasury and Commerce Ministry, on December 13. The hackers, according to the release, are collaborating with the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with US radio presenter Mark Levine December 18 He said Russia was behind the new cyber attack. There was the interview Published On the State Department website.