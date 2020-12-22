Russians successfully test the latest helicopter: “It confirms its performance”

MOSCOW – The status of a fighter jet landing during the latest Russian transport-combat helicopter Mi-8AMTSH-VN test has been confirmed.

Tuesday, 12/22/2020

This was reported by a source on the security-industrial complex.

“The Mi-8AMTSH-VN prototype ‘Attack-VM’ system-guided missiles were fired at targets following enemy enemy armored vehicles in recent tests.

He said the helicopter also used unmanned rockets and artillery.

According to the source, thanks to improved guided weapons and increased combat capability, “the new helicopter has become a truly multi-purpose aircraft for performing strike, attack and landing-transport missions.”

“He really confirmed his performance as a landing fighter,” the source added.

As previously announced by the Ministry of Defense, Sputnik said the first ten Mi-8AMTSH-VN helicopters will be delivered to military air forces operating for the benefit of the Air Force.

Vladimir Shamanov, then commander of the Air Force, spoke of plans to order a fighter jet to land in 2013. According to him, the aircraft should be a combination of a light shield and a medium helicopter, and should be multi-purpose.

Flight tests of the Mi-8AMTSH-VN began in July this year.

The Mi-8AMTSH-VN is a modernized version of the Mi-8/17 helicopter. The rotocopter is not only aimed at carrying troops, but is also capable of providing firefighting support from the air.

The Mi-8 can carry 36 soldiers or four tons of cargo for more than 1,000 kilometers. This was done under the leadership of Mihilo Milo in the 60s of the last century. It is the world’s largest two-engine helicopter.