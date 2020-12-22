Home Top News Joe Biden was vaccinated live on TV Covit-19

Dec 22, 2020 0 Comments
Joe Biden, 78, President-elect of the United States, received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid 19 in front of television cameras on Monday.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first of two treatments already approved in the United States to take place at a hospital in Newark, Delaware. Future U.S. First Lady Jill Biden also received her first dose of the vaccine on Monday, the change team said.

“I’m ready,” the Democrat, who is wearing a black mask, said after pulling up the left sleeve of his sweater.

“I do this to show that people should be prepared to administer the vaccine when it is available, nothing to worry about,” the future president said after the injection. “Can’t wait to get the second dose!”

He thanked “the scientists and the people who made this possible” and “the front line workers”. It is also not uncommon for “real heroes” to pay tribute to the outgoing administration for Donald Trump’s contribution to the development of vaccines. Last week will be managed nationwide.

Joe Biden also warned that the first vaccines were “the beginning”. “It will take time,” and “In the meantime, I do not want to play Kiljoy, but I hope people will ask the experts,” he added, adding that wearing a mask and practicing physical distance during the holidays.

“If you don’t need to travel, don’t travel,” he cleaned up.

Future vice president Kamala Harris will be vaccinated next week, the change committee said on Friday.

Joe Biden will be the oldest U.S. president in history when he takes office on January 20. By then he should have received the second dose of the vaccine needed to provide immunity.

During his campaign and since his election in November, the Democrats, who have shown strong respect for health rules, have vowed to make the fight against the epidemic their first priority, not only with the unprecedented vaccination campaign but also with the intensive security of the port.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence was publicly vaccinated Friday with several senior leaders of the U.S. Congress. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is in office until January 20, and has not yet announced a date for him to be vaccinated.

The outgoing president had Covit-19 in early October and had to be hospitalized for three days. Since then, he has said on several occasions that he considers himself “immune”, although he has promised to be vaccinated when the time comes.

The Republican millionaire has been criticized for playing down the epidemic and for being largely silent on the number of corona viruses in the United States in recent weeks, which continues to break tragic records. The most distressed country in the world by Covid 19, with more than 318,000.

