Australia wants to prolong the fun

Released on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 7:06 p.m.

Australian Open director Craig Tyley hopes to host at least one tournament in the country after the Australian Open, knowing that the ATP and WTA have not yet released their schedule beyond the first match. Grand Slam of the Year.

The 2020 tennis season is special, but the 2021 season is not going to be like any other. Players can stay in Australia from mid-January to the end of February, given the option of Craig Tyley, director of the Australian Open. According to the newspaper, the president wants to organize at least one additional tournament in the country from February 22 to 28 in the week following the first Grand Slam. Australian. « The plan is to have at least one women’s competition in the 8th week – a women’s competition and a men’s competition. We’m going to have one last conversation with the WTA, and if that’s right, we need to see where we’ve run this competition, ”said Daily, adding that the candidate cities are Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane, which usually host matches. , But they are not planned for 2021. An answer should be provided in the next few days.

Melbourne will host the chain matches

According to a schedule released by the ATP on Thursday, the players will arrive in Australia in mid-January (after the Qatar Doha, Australian Open qualifiers) to complete the two-week mandatory. Entering the country, Two matches will be held in Melbourne in the same week from January 31 to February 6, after which it will be the twist of the ATP Cup, with twelve teams from February 1 to 5, Then the Australian Open, which takes place later than usual from February 8 to 21. On the women’s side (who will qualify for the Australian Open in Dubai, United Arab Emirates), the Australian season kicks off in two matches in Melbourne from February 1 to 7, followed by the Australian Open. The rest of the ATP and WTA schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, but the ATP has already announced that the spring clay season will take place on regular dates and locations.