A 12-year-old boy wakes up in the school toilet – he’s bored – the news of the day

Sima Bella, an 8th grader at an English college, hosted a party in the boys’ room at the school. The student organized a disco during the lunch break.



According to the mother of a 12-year-old schoolboy on her side Facebook, She received a phone call from the school stating that her son had given an advance rave in the school restroom of St. Anthony Catholic College during the December 11 lunch break.

From the world of music Andre Antoine – Blogger-Musician Who Wins Network With His Metal Cards On Politicians: Video

The young DJ did it all himself: a week before the event, he invited eighth graders to a party via Snapshot. Seven secretly brought to the bathroom DJ equipment and his disco – soda and chocolate bars treats visitors. However, the rave did not last long – half an hour, until it was discovered by the authors. According to the boy’s mother, the sound and lighting equipment were confiscated.

The student’s parents did not fight with him, but laughed at the situation.

When we asked him why he did it, he told us that school was boring and that they had nothing to do with lunch,

– The boy’s mother, Louis Bell, comments.

Because of this mischief, Sila was not expelled from school, but only issued a warning.

Thanks to the boy’s mother for posting a post on Facebook that went viral, DJs learned the situation Encourage colleagues to give The power of more professional equipment.

Parties and DJs come together to support the next generation,

– This is spoken in the announcement.