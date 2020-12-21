When will the star of Bethlehem be seen this December 2020?

December alone will not give Total eclipse of the sun and meteor shower Astronomy lovers. This will allow you to enjoy the world Belen star, Is the most important sign for expectant Christians Attendance at the birth of Jesus. It will be Possible thanks Jupiter and Saturn merge on Earth.

The event occurred Last 800 years ago In the same alignment of the planets. Patrick Hardigan, an astronomer at Rice University, explained:

You have to go just before sunrise on March 4, 1226 to see a close alignment between these objects that can be seen in the night sky. “

Jupiter and Saturn are close to Earth so they look like twin planets. But what is really happening is that the planets are very close to each other Causing a glow similar to that created by the star of Bethlehem.

Hardigan added it

Alignments between these two planets are very rare, occurring once every 20 years, but this connection is exceptionally rare due to how close the planets appear to each other. “

When and where to see the star of Bethlehem in 2020?

The Thursday and Saturday alignment will occur on December 21st, On Winter solstice, Date in many Families celebrate the arrival of the Christmas spirit.

The good news is, Bethlehem will be the star Know from anywhere in the world. Of course, as long as there is The sky is clear Helps to improve monitoring conditions.

Also available up to sight One week after December 21st. The maximum brightness is noticeable at low point about 45 minutes to an hour after sunset each night.

How to make the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn the star of Bethlehem

Here are some suggestions from NASA:

Find a place with a clear view of the sky like a field or park. Jupiter and Saturn are so bright that they can be seen from most cities.

An hour after sunset, look at the sky on the southwest side. Jupiter looks like a bright star and is easily visible. Saturn will be slightly weaker, appearing slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until December 21, when Jupiter will overtake it and they will change positions in the sky.

The planets can be seen with the naked eye, but if you have a telescope or a small telescope you can see Jupiter’s four big moons orbiting the giant planet.

What is the star of Bethlehem?

It is the most important star for Christianity. The story of Christmas is a The bright light in the sky led Maggie Towards Bethlehem Get to know Jesus. That light is the star of Bethlehem, and it is one Powerful light in the sky This is triggered by events such as the intersection between Jupiter and Saturn.

Scientist astronomer Johannes Kepler explained that the 7th century Jupiter and the combination of many connections between Saturn and Venus were the rays of light that Christians set aside to give life to tradition. However, as far as religion is concerned it remains the star of Bethlehem.

Astronomer Hardigan predicted that the event would recur on March 15, 2080. Then, after 2400, it will not happen again.