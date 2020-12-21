Home Entertainment On TV, Monday evening …

An entertaining fiction, adventure film, western and animated film to offer you on your Monday evening.

TF1 Aired to 21 h05 I love you coffer, A fiction written by Muriel Robin, compiles his best paintings while telling the story of two opposing sisters.

About fifty people take part in the staging of cult paintings like hairdressing salon, bill, wedding, site meeting, answering machine … etc.

An evening for laughter!

“Classic” by Gerard Ori France 3 at 9:05 p.m. Ace of Aces With Jean-Paul Belmonto (1982)

During the Berlin Olympics, a boxer, a veteran of the Great War, was hunted down by his family by the Gestapo in friendship with a young Jew.

Thanks to the very comfortable Belmonto as a rhythmic level and boxing coach for a popular success.

At Art, 8:55 p.m., West by King Vidor The starless man With Kirk Douglas (1955)

A cowboy-trained farmer who opposes power is trying to fight against the barbed wire that a wealthy breeder wants to establish in the meadow.

An excellent Western with exciting speed.

Finally, in M6, 9:05 p.m., An American animated film Judobi (2016)

In Zutopia, where all kinds of animals live together, a rabbit enters the police force and has to cooperate with a fox to solve the investigation.

Very innovative new Disney with omnipotent humor

