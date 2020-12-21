In pictures – Govt’s British variant evacuates the streets of London a few days before Christmas

Due to the highly contagious variant of Govit-19, London and the southeast of the UK, nearly 16 million people have once again been hidden in a prison at the end of the annual family festivities.

Nearly 16 million people have been affected by the new prison system that came into effect in London and the southeastern part of the country just days before Christmas © Radio France / AFP

Before A distorted “out of control” version of the Corona virus novel, Began with more than 16 million Londoners and people in the southeast of the UK, starting Sunday, with a new jail term lasting up to two months, causing them to miss the family reunion at Christmas. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned himself to such a decision after being admitted to the Pollution and Hospital.

The announcement prompted many Londoners to flee the capital, according to pictures released by the British media Stations taken by the storm And traffic congestion on the roads.

For its part, France, like many European countries, has decided to close its borders with Great Britain for 48 hours from midnight on Sunday.Emergency and precautionary period “, Clement Peon, Secretary of State for European Affairs, announced “to better integrate at the European level.”

The end of traditional Christmas shopping

With the taste of these restrictions, residents of London, the Southeast and some parts of the East have been advised to stay at home now in the UK and closed non-essential businesses since Wednesday (closure of hotels and ban on mixing with other homes), which is usually a good time for their business.

The big signs on Oxford Street, London’s largest business center, were almost deserted the weekend before Christmas, where the sidewalks were usually crowded. © AFP / Ray Tong / Anatole Agency

On Sunday, the busiest shopping artery in central London, Oxford Street, the usual bustling, once again deserted, almost three weeks after the release of the second lock in the UK.

Desolate traffic

“Follow the instructions, please do not go to a station unless you are authorized to travel,” Transport Minister Grant Shops pleaded in a statement, announcing the suspension of additional police officers. In fact, St Bancross Station, Link to Europe or London Underground find their corridors completely empty of their passengers.

The streets of the capital are emptied in the usual uprising a few days before Christmas:

On the roads leading to Dover, Kent, with the roads fully locked, the roads are congested with lorries heading to the ferry terminal, but blocked by the recent decision to close the border with France and Belgium.