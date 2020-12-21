Home Technology Google looking for a job .. Lots of jobs in Bangalore .. Ready to apply? | Google is hiring for these job positions in Bangalore; Apply now

Google looking for a job .. Lots of jobs in Bangalore .. Ready to apply? | Google is hiring for these job positions in Bangalore; Apply now

Dec 21, 2020 0 Comments
Google looking for a job .. Lots of jobs in Bangalore .. Ready to apply? | Google is hiring for these job positions in Bangalore; Apply now

Jobs

oi-Velmurugan b

|

Updated: Monday, December 21, 2020, 20:10 [IST]

Bangalore: The world’s most popular search engine company Google is looking for software engineers in India. Google Home Employees (WFH) can now work. Google wants to hire talented technicians for Corona Central .. Google Software Job Description

1. Software Engineer, Google VMware Engine, Google Cloud | Bangalore

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, or related technical field or equivalent qualification

5 years work experience (eg, Java, C ++, or Python).

Preferred Qualifications:

PhD in Computer Science Experience with the Linux networking stack (TCP / IP, NAT, IPtables, policy routing).

Apply and additional information

2 Software Engineer, University Graduate, 2021 Launch | Bangalore & Hyderabad

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent (work experience Unix / Linux, Windows or Mac environments, distributed systems, machine learning, information retrieval and TCP / IP. Experience programming in C, C ++, Java or Python) ‘

Apply and additional information

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s Degree or PhD ‘

Google has announced that it needs people for various jobs, including 3, Software Engineer (Machine Learning), 4, Data Engineer, and Web Solution Engineer.

Apply and additional information

READ  PS4 computer software revenue spike in the course of the pandemic

You May Also Like

Minimal and modern!

Minimal and modern!

How about cheap copies of various smartphones? Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Oppo Renault 4 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Case: Gadget.ro - Hi-Tech Lifestyle

How about cheap copies of various smartphones? Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Oppo Renault 4 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Case: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Buy cell phone and additional technology products

Buy cell phone and additional technology products

Old, modern technology and respect

Old, modern technology and respect

Bitcoin (BTC) breekt uit en vormt nieuwe ATH! Deze twee altcoins stijgen op

Bitcoin (BTC) is creating a new ATH! These two altcoins will rise in Crypto Insiders

Diasna Lapkis: Your Business During the Crisis - How Crazy Is It An Idea?

Diasna Lapkis: Your Business During the Crisis – How Crazy Is It An Idea?

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *