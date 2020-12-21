Google looking for a job .. Lots of jobs in Bangalore .. Ready to apply? | Google is hiring for these job positions in Bangalore; Apply now

Jobs

oi-Velmurugan b

|

Updated: Monday, December 21, 2020, 20:10 [IST]



Bangalore: The world’s most popular search engine company Google is looking for software engineers in India. Google Home Employees (WFH) can now work. Google wants to hire talented technicians for Corona Central .. Google Software Job Description

1. Software Engineer, Google VMware Engine, Google Cloud | Bangalore

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, or related technical field or equivalent qualification

5 years work experience (eg, Java, C ++, or Python).

Preferred Qualifications:

PhD in Computer Science Experience with the Linux networking stack (TCP / IP, NAT, IPtables, policy routing).

Apply and additional information

2 Software Engineer, University Graduate, 2021 Launch | Bangalore & Hyderabad

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent (work experience Unix / Linux, Windows or Mac environments, distributed systems, machine learning, information retrieval and TCP / IP. Experience programming in C, C ++, Java or Python) ‘

Apply and additional information

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s Degree or PhD ‘

Google has announced that it needs people for various jobs, including 3, Software Engineer (Machine Learning), 4, Data Engineer, and Web Solution Engineer.

Apply and additional information