Australia has identified two cases of novel strain of the corona virus

Dec 21, 2020 0 Comments
par colin packham

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia said on Monday it had detected two highly contagious cases of the corona virus, forcing the UK to avoid easing restrictions on Christmas and restricting itself somewhat.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, has reported six new cases of SARS-CoV-2 corona virus contamination among isolated returnees. New strain case.

These are the first confirmed cases of this variant of the corona virus in the Asia-Pacific region.

However, regional officials said no one in Australia was affected by the variation.

“A few travelers have returned from the UK with specific mutations,” Kerry Sand, director of public health in New South Wales, told reporters.

Australia, which has closed borders for non-citizens and permanent residents since March, has said it has no plans to stop flights with Britain.

All foreign travelers should be self-isolated and Australia considers it necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

New South Wales has reported 15 pollution in the last 24 hours, up from 30 the previous day, bringing the total to 83 cases.

There have been nearly 28,200 cases and 908 deaths reported in Australia since the outbreak.

(French edition edited by Jean-Stephen Bros.)

