New restrictions in Sydney following the release of corona virus cases

Many residents of the capital have been forced to cancel trips for the Christmas holidays after it was announced that some internal borders would be closed.

Introduced by Australia New restrictions on Sunday in Sydney In an effort to prevent the recent emergence of new cases of the corona virus in the country’s largest city. Since the outbreak of a new epidemic on Thursday, 68 new contaminants have been recorded, including 30 on Sunday, raising concerns among health officials.

On Saturday, residents in several neighborhoods along the city’s north coast were ordered to stay at home, only to go out if necessary until midnight on Wednesday.

“Dancing and singing are probably one of the most dangerous things.”

Beaches, bars and hotels in the area have been closed as an estimated 5 million Sydney residents have been urged to stay home as long as possible in the coming days. The state of New South Wales, where Sydney is located, has banned singing and dancing in closed spaces except during small weddings and religious services on Sundays.

“This is the time of year when we all want to sing, but dancing and singing right now is one of the most dangerous things you can do,” the health minister warned. State, Brad Hazard.

Restaurants, bars and cafes in the rest of Sydney cannot accommodate more than 300 customers, while the number of people who can go to third-party homes is low. Wearing a non-mandatory mask is strongly recommended.

Is Christmas in danger?

Officials are set to review the measures Wednesday in the hope that some could be raised before Christmas Day. The rise in the number of cases is disrupting the plans of many who believed they should celebrate Christmas with their families several months later. Many residents were forced to cancel their trips after news broke that some internal borders had been closed.

On Sunday, the states of Victoria and South Australia last issued a decree that Sydney residents would be subjected to 14 days of forced isolation at a hotel.

Australia as a whole has been very successful in controlling the epidemic, imposing the most drastic and far-reaching control measures once the epidemic has erupted. Since the virus began to appear in its region, it has recorded more than 90,88 deaths of more than 28,100 people in a population of 25 million.