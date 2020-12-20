Is ‘Mohamed Hussein’ available to watch Netflix in US?





Egyptian movies, Middle Eastern movies, comedies

Added date: December 20, 2020

Description:

The life of a luxury hotel driver is unexpectedly turned upside down by the final art project of a famous painter.

Certificate: TV-14 parents are strongly warned. Not suitable for children 14 years and older.

A: 2019

Duration: 1 hour 36 minutes

Audio: Arabic (Egypt)

Subtitles: Arabic (Egypt), English

Cast and crew

Director: Muhammad Ali

Jetter: Mohammad Chad, Samir Sabri, My Saleem, Dina Mohsen, Baomi Foot, Mohammad Darwat, Ferial Youssef, Nabil Isa, Ahmed Sayyam, Hassan Abdulbatta, Hamdi Al Wazir, Mohammad Shahin

Not yet rated

Listings:

