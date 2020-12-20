Donald and Melania Trump in last Christmas portrait in matching tuxedos

This photo was taken by official photographer Andrea Hanks at the White House on December 10 and was released to the public on Friday. “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump.” The first woman on Twitter posed in the photo with her left hand in her shirt pocket. She chose an elegant black tuxedo in which she added high heel shoes.

This photo was taken on the day of a celebration at the White House, despite the epidemic. There is Attended to it Ivanka Trump In Jared Kushner, As well as Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany. This is the last Christmas picture of the Trump family before coming to the White House in January Management Newly elected President Joe Biden.

“Who cares about Christmas items and decorations?”

The Christmas photo and this year’s White House decor were presented to the public shortly after the First Lady’s statement regarding Christmas decoration was slightly dusted off.

“I work hard on Christmas duties, but who cares about Christmas things and decorations? But I still have to do them,” He complained to the public about the leaked footage. He added that even if he does his Christmas duties, he will always be asked about the children who are separated from the family. “Give me peace. Where were they when Obama did the same?” He noted angrily that he had not had the opportunity to reunite the children with the family because a certain procedure and law had yet to be followed.