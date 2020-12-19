Home Science Jupiter and Saturn converge before Christmas, is this the phenomenon of the bright stars that appeared when Jesus was born?

Dec 19, 2020 0 Comments
  • Victoria Gill
  • Science Reporter, BBC News

Image source, DETLEV VAN RAVENSWAAY / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Title,

The planets often collide with each other in the orbit around the sun, but this time the event is unusual.

Jupiter and Saturn meet in the night sky, which appears to the naked eye as a “twin planet”.

This extraterrestrial phenomenon led some to speculate that the sky may have been a source of bright light 2,000 years ago.

Something called the Star of Bethlehem – the brightest star that appeared at the birth of Jesus,

Every night the planets move closer and closer and reach their nearest point on December 21st.

