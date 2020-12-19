Haiti – Community: Human development ranks last in the Haitian Caribbean and Latin America

Haiti – Social: Human development ranks last in Haiti, the Caribbean and Latin America
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has released its 2019 World Human Development Report, which puts Haiti 170th out of 189 countries behind Afghanistan. Human Development (HDI) on 0.510 land shared with Haiti and Sudan. Keep in mind that the closer the value is to 1, the higher the growth rate of the country.
In 2019, Haiti’s HDI is lower than the average in the Human Development Group (0.513) and lower than the rankings of Latin American and Caribbean (0.766).
Haiti in statistics (2019 data):
Ranking: 170th out of 189th place
Human Development Index (HDI): 0.510
Lifespan: 64 years
Expected years of schooling: 9.7 years
Average years of schooling: 5.6 years
Annual gross national income: $ 1,709
Dominican Republic in statistics (2019 data):
Ranking: 88th out of 189
Human Development Index (HDI): 0.756
Lifespan: 74.1 years
Expected years of schooling: 14.2 years
Average years of schooling: 8.1 years
Annual Gross National Income: US $ 17,491
Download this report to learn more about Haiti (PDF in French): https://www.haitilibre.com/docs/DH-2020-HTI-FR.pdf
Preliminary Report (PDF in French): https://www.haitilibre.com/docs/hdr_2020_apercu_preliminaire-FR.pdf
Full report (PDF): https://www.haitilibre.com/docs/hdr_2020-EN.pdf
