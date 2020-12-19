Home Top News Haiti – Community: Human development ranks last in the Haitian Caribbean and Latin America

Dec 19, 2020 0 Comments


19/12/2020 10:38:09

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has released its 2019 World Human Development Report, which puts Haiti 170th out of 189 countries behind Afghanistan. Human Development (HDI) on 0.510 land shared with Haiti and Sudan. Keep in mind that the closer the value is to 1, the higher the growth rate of the country.

In 2019, Haiti’s HDI is lower than the average in the Human Development Group (0.513) and lower than the rankings of Latin American and Caribbean (0.766).

Haiti was the last country to die with an average of 0.766 HDI in the Caribbean and Latin American countries, and lags behind in the group of least human developing countries with an average of 0.513 HDI.

Haiti is in one place, Haiti was 169th out of 189 countries in the previous year https://www.haitilibre.com/article-25621-haiti-flash-haiti-recule-de-5-places-dans-les- Recent Evidence. html

Haiti in statistics (2019 data):
Ranking: 170th out of 189th place
Human Development Index (HDI): 0.510
Lifespan: 64 years
Expected years of schooling: 9.7 years
Average years of schooling: 5.6 years
Annual gross national income: $ 1,709

Dominican Republic in statistics (2019 data):
Ranking: 88th out of 189
Human Development Index (HDI): 0.756
Lifespan: 74.1 years
Expected years of schooling: 14.2 years
Average years of schooling: 8.1 years
Annual Gross National Income: US $ 17,491

Download this report to learn more about Haiti (PDF in French): https://www.haitilibre.com/docs/DH-2020-HTI-FR.pdf

Preliminary Report (PDF in French): https://www.haitilibre.com/docs/hdr_2020_apercu_preliminaire-FR.pdf

Full report (PDF): https://www.haitilibre.com/docs/hdr_2020-EN.pdf

