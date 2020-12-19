Haiti – Community: Human development ranks last in the Haitian Caribbean and Latin America



Haiti – Social: Human development ranks last in Haiti, the Caribbean and Latin America



The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has released its 2019 World Human Development Report, which puts Haiti 170th out of 189 countries behind Afghanistan. Human Development (HDI) on 0.510 land shared with Haiti and Sudan. Keep in mind that the closer the value is to 1, the higher the growth rate of the country.

In 2019, Haiti’s HDI is lower than the average in the Human Development Group (0.513) and lower than the rankings of Latin American and Caribbean (0.766).

Haiti in statistics (2019 data):

Ranking: 170th out of 189th place

Human Development Index (HDI): 0.510

Lifespan: 64 years

Expected years of schooling: 9.7 years

Average years of schooling: 5.6 years

Annual gross national income: $ 1,709

Dominican Republic in statistics (2019 data):

Ranking: 88th out of 189

Human Development Index (HDI): 0.756

Lifespan: 74.1 years

Expected years of schooling: 14.2 years

Average years of schooling: 8.1 years

Annual Gross National Income: US $ 17,491

Download this report to learn more about Haiti (PDF in French): https://www.haitilibre.com/docs/DH-2020-HTI-FR.pdf

Preliminary Report (PDF in French): https://www.haitilibre.com/docs/hdr_2020_apercu_preliminaire-FR.pdf

Full report (PDF): https://www.haitilibre.com/docs/hdr_2020-EN.pdf

