British Prime Minister Johnson held consultations with ministers on the new variant of COVID-19

Dec 19, 2020 0 Comments

Johnson advised on how to control the new, potentially more infectious, variant of the corona virus SARS-CoV-2.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened an unplanned meeting of leading members of his cabinet on Friday evening. The British daily The Telegraph reported on Friday that he had consulted with them on how to control the new, probably even more contagious, spread of the corona virus SARS-CoV-2.

According to the daily, the meeting could intensify epidemiological operations in the UK, which could be announced as early as Saturday. In particular, it could be a barrier to travel between the UK and the southeast, including the metropolitan area of ​​London and other parts of the country.

A spokesman for the British Prime Minister has not yet commented on Friday’s meeting results. However, ministers were reportedly suspended late at night.

The Johnson government announced Monday that a new rapid increase in the number of victims may be related to a new variant of the corona virus. He said this while confirming epidemiological activities in London and adjoining areas of the UK from Wednesday 16 December.

It spreads even faster

Experts have warned members of the British government that the new variant of COVID-19 seems to be spreading faster than its previous forms, Sky News reported.

However, according to experts, there is no indication that the new variant of the virus causes more health problems than the previous one, or that it is resistant to newly developed vaccines.

At the same time, paradoxically, they believe that new vaccines and vaccines may have contributed to the rapid spread of the virus in recent weeks. Many Britons have stopped following epidemiological regulations and rules.

Boris Johnson on Friday expressed confidence that there was no need to introduce a third lock in the UK after the Christmas holidays, but he declined to rule out such a possibility.

In the United Kingdom, loose restrictions apply during the Christmas holidays – from 23 to 27 December. However, officials called on residents to limit contact with the public as much as possible. Northern Ireland is introducing a six-week lockout from December 26 due to the heavy burden on its healthcare system.

