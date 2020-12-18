Viral Video | Man to take Govit-19 patients to hospital | Roberto Castro | Stories

Roberto Castro is a 42-year-old man who performed a classic act in Sierra de Hidalgo (Mexico). He takes the COVID-19 victims to the hospital. His History It has gone viral on the internet.

According to the released video Web light By canal Millennium, The man in this story, the real hero to many, cannot go with vehicles to his neighbors and friends who live in the countryside.

Knowing they need medical attention, he takes them to hospitals in the region using a chair tied to his back if they are infected with the corona virus or have some other illness.

Roberto has been doing this noble deed since the epidemic started, and he is doing it for free. He provides his assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Sick people can’t walk, there are so many sick people, we see how to bring them from their little home and move them to where the vehicle is coming from. I always want to do this: help people.”According to the aforementioned source, he said.

Through his service as a taxi driver in the San Bardolo community, he receives money to support those with transfers and medications. However, the state police confiscated one of his vehicles a long time ago as he did not have a license to certify him as a taxi driver.

