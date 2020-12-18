Home World Viral Video | Man to take Govit-19 patients to hospital | Roberto Castro | Stories

Viral Video | Man to take Govit-19 patients to hospital | Roberto Castro | Stories

Dec 18, 2020 0 Comments
Viral Video | Man to take Govit-19 patients to hospital | Roberto Castro | Stories

Roberto Castro is a 42-year-old man who performed a classic act in Sierra de Hidalgo (Mexico). He takes the COVID-19 victims to the hospital. His It has gone viral on the internet.

More info: ‘YouTuber’ Mr

According to the released video Web light By canal , The man in this story, the real hero to many, cannot go with vehicles to his neighbors and friends who live in the countryside.

Knowing they need medical attention, he takes them to hospitals in the region using a chair tied to his back if they are infected with the corona virus or have some other illness.

Roberto has been doing this noble deed since the epidemic started, and he is doing it for free. He provides his assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Sick people can’t walk, there are so many sick people, we see how to bring them from their little home and move them to where the vehicle is coming from. I always want to do this: help people.”According to the aforementioned source, he said.

Through his service as a taxi driver in the San Bardolo community, he receives money to support those with transfers and medications. However, the state police confiscated one of his vehicles a long time ago as he did not have a license to certify him as a taxi driver.

Learn more about the stories

READ  Antarctica: Earth's last coveted continent seeks corona virus in bay

Recommended video

The young man got a job, decided to dance and his celebration went viral on social media

The young man got a job, decided to dance and the celebration went viral on social media. (Instagram)

You May Also Like

President Ars accused Bolivia of being a precursor to the destruction of education

Strong allergic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in Alaska

Strong allergic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in Alaska

Hong Kong protests: 10 fleeing boat to Taiwan accused of smuggling | China

US election deadline: Election college votes must be counted before Mike Pence announces Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump

US election deadline: Election college votes must be counted before Mike Pence announces Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump

Trump News Live: The latest updates when President Mitch McConnell runs

Trump News Live: The latest updates when President Mitch McConnell runs

The girl tells Santa that she did naughty things this year and wants more stylized gifts

The girl tells Santa that she did naughty things this year and wants more stylized gifts

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *