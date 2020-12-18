Home Top News London is on the rise between book and retail

London is on the rise between book and retail

Dec 18, 2020
London folds, hopes of a Brexit deal cool

LONDON (awp / dpa) – The London Stock Exchange rose on Friday, supporting slightly better retail sales than expected in November and a slightly lower pound supporting multinational stocks.

The FTSE-100 key stock index rose 0.52% to close at 6:584.99 points around 08:50 GMT.

“Slow progress in negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal weighs the pound,” said Richard Hunter, an analyst at Interactive Investor.

The British currency fell 0.26% to 35 1.3548 and the euro fell 0.18% to 90.51 pence.

In addition, investors welcomed lower-than-expected retail figures in November (-3.8%), with regulatory measures taken across the country to face the second wave of the month. New corona viruses.

PD (-0.40% to 138.00 pence): PT’s broadband network subsidiary OpenReach has announced it will create 2,500 direct jobs in the UK, or upgrade telecommunications infrastructure across the country to modernize, including with 5,300 suppliers.

Multinationals: The decline of the British currency automatically increases the earnings of multinational corporations outside the UK, once those revenues are converted into pounds. Rio Tinto – Benefited by a rise in copper prices – up 2.21% to 5,729.00 pence and Diageo up 1.31% to 2,977.00 pence.

