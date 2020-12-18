Home Top News London folds, hopes of a Brexit deal cool

London folds, hopes of a Brexit deal cool

Dec 18, 2020 0 Comments
London folds, hopes of a Brexit deal cool

LONDON (awp / dpa) – The London Stock Exchange fell on Thursday as investor confidence in the Brexit deal was dampened by reports from a UK official, while the Bank of England maintained its surprising rates and repurchases.

The FTSE-100 index of major stocks was down 0.30% at 6,551.06 points.

CMC Markets Analyst Michael Hewson commented, “After Michael Gove’s comments, it went into negative territory, which dampened confidence in the post – Brexit trade deal.”

European negotiator Michael Barnier said on Thursday that a trade deal between London and Brussels was possible, while that it was “difficult” and that a compromise to allow European fishermen to access British waters seemed at this time.

British Minister Michael Cove provoked these comments, assessing the moment as “no chance” and “no deal”.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE) kept its key rate at an all-time low of 0.1% and left its asset repurchase plan unchanged at the last meeting of the year. He worries about the evolution of the epidemic and the long-standing uncertainties about the post-Brexit deal in 2021.

WPP (+ 4.19% to 815.00 pence). The advertising company announced on a day dedicated to investors that it wants to return to its 2019 operating levels in 2022, ahead of growth of 3 to 4% year-on-year from 2023, thanks to its strength in operations in online commerce, acquisitions and savings.

Swiss watches (+ 6.32% to 555.00 pence). The British Watch Store chain has revised its forecasts for the 2020-2021 financial year (ending at the end of April), after the first half lagged behind strong online sales.

READ  I thought his life was full until George Clooney had children with his wife Amal

TALKTALK (+ 4.10% to 100.20 pence) British telecom operator has accepted a இரண்டு 1.1 billion acquisition offer from two investment companies, which could lead to a withdrawal from the London Stock Exchange.

jbo-ved / js / etr

You May Also Like

Mani Ramirez wants Australia for Quebec

Mani Ramirez wants Australia for Quebec

Homepage path

Underground in London: The rules are strict!

Want Buff Info – News from Haiti

The Simpsons, the craziest family in America, was screened

The Simpsons, the craziest family in America, was screened

Liverpool beat Tottenham to become top of the English Premier League

Liverpool beat Tottenham to become top of the English Premier League

Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Sociedad

European round: Barcelona return Real Sociedad | Football News

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *