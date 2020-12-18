Begins conversation with Cuban President Joe Biden

“As has already been made clear enough, we are ready to discuss any matter. We are not ready to negotiate, we will not give up even an inch,” Miguel Diaz-Colonel said after the annual meeting of the Revolutionary, Cuban parliament. “Policies will never be on the table,” he insisted. He spoke six years before the day relations between Havana and Washington were restored.

After the revolution led by Fidel Castro in 1959, the enemy, the United States and Cuba, led by Presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro, allowed the resumption of diplomatic relations in 2015. But since Donald Trump came to the White House in 2017, the United States has tightened sanctions on Cuba since 1962, citing human rights abuses in Cuba and Havana’s support. To the Savista government of Venezuela.

The compromise initiated by Barack Obama could be accelerated with the arrival of Joe Biden

Nov. Cubans and individual families in an interview with the opposition digital media outlet Cyberguba.

In the wake of the election campaign in the United States, President Diaz-Colonel said Thursday that anti-Cuban anti-Cuban circles in Florida were trying to create an “atmosphere of instability and tension.” “It is impossible to return to dialogue (US-Cuban) during a democratic victory.” President Diaz-Colonel stressed that 2020 is “a tough and demanding year for some,” as the Corona virus infection and the siege by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration have intensified.

In this context, he referred to the ten-day protest movement led by fourteen members of the Collective Group of Cuban Artists, also known as the San Isitro Movement (MSI), last November, demanding the release of a rapper arrested. Early. Police in riot gear stormed a rally in Havana on November 27, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

Referring to this chapter, the Ministry of Culture declined to discuss with those accused of being funded by the United States, Miguel Diaz-Colonel expressed “explicit artistic intentions, whose explicit goal is to act as an impetus for already known conflict plans, with the aim of creating a political opposition”.

This peaceful mobilization of more than ten hours adorned with singing and singing Cuban songs is the exception in this country of communist government, where the right to protest is very rarely granted.

(Source: AFP)