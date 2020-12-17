Home Top News Want Buff Info – News from Haiti

Want Buff Info – News from Haiti

Dec 17, 2020 0 Comments

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDP) announced a $ 1 billion grant to Latin America and the Caribbean. Above all, to ensure access to the most vulnerable people.

Port-au-Prince, December 17, 2020.- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) announced in a press release yesterday that it will donate $ 1 billion to the United States and the Caribbean. Vaccines against Govt-19.

“Today we launched a new project in which we are republishing $ 1 billion to ensure instant access to all countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, not only for procurement, but also for supply infrastructure and savings,” said IDP President Mauricio Clover-Caron.

The latter aims to ensure that “there is a fair and equitable use of the vaccine in accessing the most vulnerable people.”

In the process, IDP was able to meet the 26 borrowing countries and see what their needs are in the process of purchasing and distributing the vaccine.

The U.S. continent has been particularly affected by the epidemic, with 31 million epidemics and more than 78,7000 deaths reported since its inception, with data showing that nearly half of all infections and deaths worldwide. Pan American Health Organization.

Want Up Information (VBI)

READ  Concerned about Congress in Gujarat, 2 exits just before Rajya Sabha polls

You May Also Like

Mani Ramirez wants Australia for Quebec

Mani Ramirez wants Australia for Quebec

London folds, hopes of a Brexit deal cool

London folds, hopes of a Brexit deal cool

Homepage path

Underground in London: The rules are strict!

The Simpsons, the craziest family in America, was screened

The Simpsons, the craziest family in America, was screened

Liverpool beat Tottenham to become top of the English Premier League

Liverpool beat Tottenham to become top of the English Premier League

Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Sociedad

European round: Barcelona return Real Sociedad | Football News

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *