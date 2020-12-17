Underground in London: The rules are strict!

With the implementation of Tier 3 in London, the restrictions will be revised upwards in the coming days and public transport will not escape from it!

In fact, Transport for London urges its passengers to avoid all travel and trips outside the capital except in extreme emergencies. The London Transport Network encourages its passengers to reduce daily trips on the famed pipeline and avoid bus journeys. Therefore, the DFL strongly encourages Londoners to encourage walking or cycling to their workplaces. If this is not possible for most travelers, a DFL application can also be consulted to inform travelers in real time of their arrival status on the metro or bus.

But don’t panic, for those who have to travel around the capital, your good old habits won’t change! Relatively normal service will continue to be provided despite Tier 3. However, the DFL recommends avoiding emergency time during the day at all costs and advising people to travel in its traffic before dark on weekends. Nodes.

While waiting for public transport to resume, DFL provides the most efficient disinfectant service and mobilizes a dedicated team to clean up London underground and buses on a daily basis.

So as not to miss anything London News, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks.