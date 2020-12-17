Home Top News The Simpsons, the craziest family in America, was screened

The Simpsons, the craziest family in America, was screened

Dec 17, 2020 0 Comments
The Simpsons, the craziest family in America, was screened

On December 17, 1989, it was the first broadcast of The Simpsons on Fox.

Three years ago, cartoonist Matt Croning was enjoying significant success with the weekly release of his comic strip “Life in Hell”.

He was introduced to filmmaker James L. Brooks was contacted.

The latter wants Matt to turn his comedy into television, especially on the show “The Tracy Woolman Show” aired on Fox.

Matt Croning fears he will lose the publishing rights to his work. He also fears the possible failure to end his beloved comic book.

The Simpsons, the second family of Matt Croning.

A few minutes before Brooks enters the office, he doodles an unbalanced family and instead introduces himself to the producer.

Matt gives his own family members the first names of his own creatures, sometimes identical – his father is called Homer and one of his sisters is called Lisa – and sometimes changes his first name a bit – his mother becomes Margaret Marquez and his sister Magic, also known as Margaret.

According to Bart, the family’s horrible cruelty, it’s really Matt. But his name is Anagram of “Brad”, which means dirty baby in English.

The fox is excited. This is the birth of the Simpsons!

Impossible Simpsons look.

Matt Groning gives animators some basic sketches, thinking they will be upgraded.

But the art team copies them almost identically, which explains their gruesome appearance in the first chapters.

However, all the characters except God and Jesus will have some details like hairstyle and 4 fingers.

READ  66 employees at one of India's most exclusive golf clubs in Delhi fired amid pandemic

Homer Simpson’s ear and hair originally formed Matt Croning’s initials.

Global success.

The first 20-minute shorts aired on December 17, 1989.

It was an amazing, global success for everyone.

The audience appreciates the bite of the series. It is safe to say that Fox was successful in signing a contract with Matt Grooning, which never interfered with the show.

Today, The Simpsons has seen nearly 700 episodes and a 2007 titled film.

They have perpetually upset the popular culture.

You May Also Like

Liverpool beat Tottenham to become top of the English Premier League

Liverpool beat Tottenham to become top of the English Premier League

Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Sociedad

European round: Barcelona return Real Sociedad | Football News

Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City

Gundogan blamed the Man City draw vs West Brom schedule

VAVEL logo

Leicester City vs Everton: Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0) | 16/12/2020

What will be the covit-19 infection rates of dysentery on the day the layer 3 decision is made

What will be the covit-19 infection rates of dysentery on the day the layer 3 decision is made

'Lost' Ancient Egyptian monument taken from the Great Pyramid found in a cigar box tin in Aberdeen

‘Lost’ Ancient Egyptian monument taken from the Great Pyramid found in a cigar box tin in Aberdeen

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *