Liverpool beat Tottenham to become top of the English Premier League

Dec 17, 2020 0 Comments
As the game was tied at 1-1, the Brazilian forward created a moment of real quality in the 90th minute as the spectators went home from a corner to take a 2-1 victory.

Despite the start of the season, the result can prove to be important in the title race, with both sides battling it out for first place ahead of the kickoff.

The win clearly moves the now dominating champion by three points from its rivals as it sets a marker for the rest of the league.

Speaking after the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his team deserved the late winner and praised Firmino for his third league goal of the season.

“This is a good game from us. This is the way you play it. You have chances, you scored,” Globe told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I want to talk about Bobby [Firmino] Objectives But it always seems like we are shocked […] It is not uncommon for him to score.

“He’s a high quality player, he’s scored goals, but he has some things to do for us that sometimes keep him out of the box. I can not be too happy for him and us because it is a great goal and very important.”

Read: Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain in UCL Round of 16

‘Best team loses’

Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 66 league games at Anfield, but could have easily lost that record on Wednesday.

As expected, Jose Mourinho set his side to punish Liverpool in the counter-attack, and his game plan almost paid off.

READ  Metro services not allowed in center unlocking guidelines 1

Steven Bergwijn attacked the post, with Harry Kane missing from close range for a dramatic few minutes in the second half, but the visitor missed chances.

“Very close to victory, not too close to a draw,” Mourinho told Amazon Prime after a frustrated match.

“We missed opportunities, we had chances, we kept the game under control. A draw can be a bad end, so you can imagine how we feel with defeat.

“Excellent performance, certainly some mistakes, some things to improve, very unreasonable results.

“Today, Liverpool are not like a team that is champion, European champion, world champion. That difference is not on the pitch.”

When the referee blew the full whistle, the cameras showed Mourinho and Globe engaged in a touchline exchange, which ended in compliance.

When asked what was shared, Moreno said he told Klopp that “the best team lost” and questioned Germany’s animation anomalies on the touchline.

“He [Klopp] I do not agree, but that is his opinion, “Mourinho added.

Read: Former Liverpool and France manager Gerard Hollier dies at 73
Jர்கrgen Globe shook hands and exchanged words with Jose Mourinho.
There were emotional scenes in front of the kickoff with a small number of fans in the stadium watching the one minute applause in memory of the former Liverpool manager. Gerard Hollier.

The 73-year-old is proud to have transformed the club during his successful reign, winning three times in the 2000-01 season.

Liverpool now face a tough test for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, while Spurs host Leicester City.

