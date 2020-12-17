Liverpool beat Tottenham to become top of the English Premier League

As the game was tied at 1-1, the Brazilian forward created a moment of real quality in the 90th minute as the spectators went home from a corner to take a 2-1 victory.

Despite the start of the season, the result can prove to be important in the title race, with both sides battling it out for first place ahead of the kickoff.

The win clearly moves the now dominating champion by three points from its rivals as it sets a marker for the rest of the league.

Speaking after the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his team deserved the late winner and praised Firmino for his third league goal of the season.