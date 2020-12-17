Real Sociedad topped La Liga after Barcelona came from behind to win 2-1 at the Nou Camp.

Victory Barcelona advanced to fifth place, Atletico Madrid are now league leaders on goal difference from Real Sociedad.

Willian Jose gave the spectators a perfect start, replacing Porto’s pass in the 27th minute, but Barcelona fell behind and Jordi Alba equalized with a superb curling strike four minutes later.

Frankie de Zhang then gave the lead to the hosts shortly before the break from Alpha’s deflected cross. The target was initially stopped for offside, but a VAR review was provided at the end of the target.

Antoine Griezmann hit the crossbar as Barca tried to defend the game from a tight angle, and he triggered a superb chance, diverting the ball with his grace to the goalkeeper.

Real Sociedad went close to a draw late, but they found Mark-Andre der Stegen in excellent form, making double saves to deny Jose and Alexander Isaac.

Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, who have drawn the last six games, are all 26 points at the top of La Liga, while Barcelona have moved up from eighth to fifth, now just six points behind.

Bundesliga: Lewandowski keeps Bayer in touch above

Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Wolfsburg



I saw the double of Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Come from behind to hit Wolfsburg And leaders be at a point of Bayer Leverkusen.

At the first half stop, the Polish scorer canceled Max Philippe’s fifth minute opener, allowing Maxensen Lockrox to run over an ace striker and seal the goal and victory five minutes after the break.

Bayer LeverkusenThere was no doubt about the 4-0 win Cologne.

Mitchell Weiser and Massa Diaby put the spectators ahead within two minutes and 10 minutes, before Patrick Schick and Florian Wirtz scored after the break to clear a point from rivals near Leverkusen.

R.P. Leipzig Third thanks to Yusuf Paulson’s goal in the hour mark to win a tight game Hoffenheim.

Marcel Sabitzer created the Danish international winner, who are just five points above Hoffenheim’s play-off spot, having won one of their last five matches.

Elsewhere, Augsburg Advanced to ninth place with a score of 1-0 Armenia Peelfeld, When Freiburg Were 2-0 winners on the basement side Schalke.

Serie A: AC Milan remain unbeaten

A.C. Pierre Kalu scored a point for Milan



Pierre Kalulu helped A.C. Milan Maintain an unbeaten league record as his late draw ended in a 2-2 draw. Genoa.

Milan seemed to be on the verge of their first league defeat since March after a 2-1 lead to Genoa in a double from Matteo Testro.

However, Kalulu, who was making his first start for the club, scored the equalizer seven minutes from time.

The point was that Milan were in first place, but their advantage Inter Milan Antonio Conte’s side were reduced to three points to one after dropping 10 men Naples 1-0.

Romelu Lukaku transferred the penalty to Inter after Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina defrauded Matteo Dormian.

Napoli had to play the remaining 19 minutes with 10 men after Lorenzo Inzane was sent off for disagreement, but they continued to dominate, and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had to come to his side’s rescue several times.

Juventus In third place, Milan scored four points, 1-1 Atlanta.

Alvaro Morata had a golden opportunity to give Juventus an early lead in Turin, but his effort went wide as he tried to push the ball back into the empty net.

Federico Cisa took the lead in the 29th minute when Juventus curled in the top right corner.

Adalanda had chances to equalize, eventually doing so through Remo Freiler in the 57th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo could regain Zhou’s lead four minutes later, but his weak penalty went straight to Pierre Luigi Collins after Cisa was defrauded by Hans Hade Boer.

Elsewhere, Sacuolo The points level moved with fourth-placed Napoli after drawing 1-1 Fiorentina.

Bologna It came down from two goals to level the score at 2-2 Spice, Samptoria Won the 10-game 2-1 Hellas Verona And Burma Against a 0-0 draw Cochlear.

Lick 1: Lil drops Dijon and takes first place

Lil was at No. 1 ahead of a crucial clash with PSG over the weekend



American striker Timothy Wee scored a late goal Small Won 2-0 Dijon Prior to a crucial weekend clash with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain they must be top of Ligue 1.

Lilly’s opening goal came in the 18th minute when Jackie Celik Youssef set up Yassis on the right. George Wee, the son of the Liberian president and 1995 Golden Ball winner, then scored his first league goal for the club, coming off the bench to score with a smart finish just in time to stop.

Lill’s win put them one point ahead PSG, Won 2-0 against Lorient After the spectators sent a player to concede a penalty early in the second half.

Kylian Mbabane’s 50th minute penalty gave the hosts the lead in the worst first half at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe went home from the spot after being defrauded by red card defender Andrea Gravillan. Italy striker Mois Keane won 2-0 10 minutes later.

Lily is two points ahead of third Leon, Now 12 games unbeaten, but conceded injury-time draw 2-2 at home Brest.

In fourth place Marseille, Holding two games in the top three teams, missed the chance to level the score with Lyon after losing 2-1. Renz.

Victory Rens climbed to sixth, while Lens in seventh beat Monaco 3-0, with former Chelsea star Gayle Caguda scoring.

In other games on Wednesday, Reims Ft Nantes 3-2, Awesome Won 2-0 Nimes, Mets Ft Montpellier 2-0, Angers The home side lost 2-0 Strasbourg And St. Etienne Won 2-1 Bordeaux.