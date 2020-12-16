Voice crowns a Season 19 winner

It’s time to raise a mirror to the Season 19 winner The voice!

On Tuesday, December 15, in the final of the season, the NBC signing match crowned its winner Gwen StephanieS Carter Rubin First place runner-up Jim Ranger Of the team Blake Shelton. The win marked the engagement couple’s coaches confronting each other and marked Gwen’s first winning season.

“Oh, my God, we won!” Gwen Shouted Immediately following the sensational announcement, the “Just a Girl” star posted on Twitter a video with 15-year-old Carter. “It’s so crazy. We’re trying to understand what’s going on right now.”

In the video below, he also mocked the difficulty in celebrating during ongoing epidemics. “We shouldn’t be close to each other,” he lamented.

Blake proved to be a good game about not picking the title. “Congratulations on the victory @gwenstefani!” He Tweeted. .

There were five more finalists when the show entered the clash on Tuesday. They are Team Gwynn Carter Rubin, Team John LegendS John Holiday, Team Kelly ClarksonS DeSz And Team Blake’s Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan.